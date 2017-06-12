PHOTONEWS: Charlyboy, others march shirtless in Lagos

Some protesters alongside acclaimed AreaFada also known as Charlyboy, on Monday embarked on a shirtless protest in Lagos to demand upward review in workers’ salary among others. The protest tagged ‘Our Mumu don do’ was led by Charlyboy and some civil society groups. The protest was in commemoration of the June 12 struggle that resulted […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

