PHOTONEWS: Moji Olaiya finally buried in Lagos

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya has finally been laid to rest, one month after she died. Moji Olaiya was laid to rest, on Wednesday at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos amid tears from family, friends, fans and colleagues. Recall that the deceased had passed on in Canada on May 18, 2017, shortly after she put to bed. […]

