Photos: 2 stolen Range Rover SUVs from Washington impounded in Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service Tincan Island Port Command, on 1st June, 2017, handed over 2 stolen Range Rover SUVs to Interpol. The vehicles, a Gold coloured Range Rover Suv 2014 with Chasis No.SALGS2VFGEA126188 and one black coloured Range Rover Suv 2015 with Chasis No. SALGS37FOFA239330, were loaded in a 1x40ft container No. UACN 548368\1 and […]

The post Photos: 2 stolen Range Rover SUVs from Washington impounded in Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

