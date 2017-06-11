Photos: 27-year-old Nigerian man arrested in India with $525K worth of drugs

Meet the latest Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India. He has been identified as Chinedu Peter Okafor. The 27 year old was arrested in Gujarat India, with narcotics worth over $525,000. The 27 year-old Nigerian identified as Chinedu Peter Okafor was travelling from Delhi to Goa when he was nabbed on the Madgoan […]

The post Photos: 27-year-old Nigerian man arrested in India with $525K worth of drugs appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

