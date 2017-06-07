Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Armed Robbers Attack Osun United Players in Ondo State

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

Armed robbers have reportedly attacked Osun United football players and officials on their way to Osogbo from Calabar where they went to honour a rescheduled week 14 match against Unicem Rovers in U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar.The robbers were said to have attacked the playerS on Ore-Ondo-Akure Expressway on Tuesday night and made away with their valuables.

