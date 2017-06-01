Photos: Bobi Wine left speechless after huge crowd turns up for his first rally

By Our Reporter

Musician Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was left speechless after a huge crowd turned up for his first campaign rally on Wednesday.

Following his nomination at Kasangati Saza grounds, the “Bikwase Kyagulanyi” singer, who was in company of his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, headed to Wampeewo grounds where he addressed his first rally.

The self-proclaimed Ghetto President was overwhelmed by his supporters’ love after they turned up in hundreds for the rally.

Speaking after the rally, the singer revealed that he did not expect such a huge crowd to turn up. He said, “As for now, I am too tired to think of words to express my gratitude to all of you friends, fans, supporters and wellwishers for the love you showed us today. I am indeed speechless. Yes I expected much but certainly not this much, this was TOO MUCH LOVE. Mwebale nnyo banange, God is indeed great.”

Bobi, who is standing on an independent ticket, is contesting for the Kyadondo East parliament seat which fell vacant following the nullification of FDC’s Apollo Kantinti election through court over noncompliance with electoral laws on the side of Electoral Commission.

The Kyadondo East by-election will be held on June 26.

Here are some photos from the rally.

