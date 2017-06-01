Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Calabar agog as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visits

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

Calabar, the capital of Cross River state has gone agog as the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo arrived the city Thursday afternoon on official visit.

Among the huge excitement that was on display were school children and residents who trooped out en mass to welcome their Acting President, others succeeding to get an embrace or a hand shake with Professor Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo was received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by students during his visit to Calabar, Cross River state
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by students and residents during his visit to Calabar, Cross River state
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by students during his visit to Calabar, Cross River state
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo being welcomed by students during his visit to Calabar, Cross River state

 

