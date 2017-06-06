Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: #CBLAfrica Finals

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

The finals of the #CBLAfrica May Madness tournament held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Sunday, June 4th .

The final which featured the Abidjan Raiders from the Ivory Coast against the Lagos City Stars of Nigeria was a hard fought affair with the Lagos City Stars coming out victorious, winning the game 73 – 59.

The tournament MVP went to Stars forward, Jordin Mayes, making this his second personal accolade as he won the 3-pt contest during the All Star Weekend.

Abidjan Raiders

Lagos City Stars

9ice

Sasha P sitting courtside

Halftime entertainment

Joedin Mayes of the Lagos City Stars with his MVP trophy

CBL Africa Champions, Lagos City Stars

Dunk Contest winner, Doug Thomas with the Championship trophy

Sound Sultan and Jordin Mayes

