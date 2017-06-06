PHOTOS: #CBLAfrica Finals

The finals of the #CBLAfrica May Madness tournament held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Sunday, June 4th .

The final which featured the Abidjan Raiders from the Ivory Coast against the Lagos City Stars of Nigeria was a hard fought affair with the Lagos City Stars coming out victorious, winning the game 73 – 59.

The tournament MVP went to Stars forward, Jordin Mayes, making this his second personal accolade as he won the 3-pt contest during the All Star Weekend.

Check Out Pictures Below

