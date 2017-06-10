Pages Navigation Menu

Photos During The Juma’at Prayer At The Presidential Villa, Abuja

Comptroller-General Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hamed Ali; Director General Department of State Services, Alhaji Lawal Daura and the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim during Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. yesterday. PHOTO REMI AKUNLEYAN

