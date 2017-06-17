Photos: Ex-Military General, Oladipo Diya’s House in Lagos Destroyed By Fire

Fire this evening gutted the house of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd) located at Adekunle Fajuyi Road, around Ladipo Area of Ikeja GRA.

The retired Lt. General was reportedly not at home as at the time of the incident.

On ground to assist the officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni and

