Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose in this photos was reportedly buying PMS from the blackmarket in Ekiti.

Reports have it that Governor Fayose patronised Okada riders, who took to hawking of (PMS) petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti to alleviate the sufferings of the people, during the petrol marketers’ strike.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

While the strike embarked on by petrol marketers in Ekiti State was going on, Governor Fayose also patronized Okada Riders who took to hawking of Petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The post Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.