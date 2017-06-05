Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket

The Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose in this photos was reportedly buying PMS from the blackmarket in Ekiti.

Reports have it that Governor Fayose patronised Okada riders, who took to hawking of (PMS) petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti to alleviate the sufferings of the people, during the petrol marketers’ strike.

The post Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

