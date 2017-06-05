Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Flood sacks residents of Ogun state from entering Lagos

After the Heavy downfall and Flood sack Residence of Lafenwa, Aiyetoro, Itele, Aparadija area of Otta in Ogun state for entering Lagos state River over Flow on the road due to state of the road and 20 minis joining turn to 2 hours, Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
