Photos from former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote’s memorial service

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote’s Beijing Enterprises team-mates paid their respects on Tuesday to the Ivory Coast star, who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session. The 30-year-old’s family flew to China after Tiote’s tragic death and attended the ceremony.     They will accompany his body back to the Ivory […]

