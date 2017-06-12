Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Fyona Kirabo weds longtime lover

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

TV personality and makeup artist, Fyona Kirabo has officially joined the marrieds club.

The Bukedde TV presenter said “I do” to her longtime lover and city Pastor Geofrey Sembuya Kayovu on Saturday afternoon.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of close friends and family at Rubaga Miracle Center.

They later hosted their guests at a reception held in Bunga.

Here are some of the wedding photos.

Fyona Kirabo weds Pastor Geofrey Sembuya Kayovu

