Photos: Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy Marries Dr Louisa Ansong

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy has walked down the aisle with his heartthrob, Dr Louisa Ansong. Recall that the bridal shower for the bride to be went viral some days ago after her friends threw what could be described as a surprise event for her. The couple held their traditional marriage today at the bride’s family…

