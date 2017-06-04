Photos: Governor Seriake Dickson & Wife Dedicate Their Quadruplets in Bayelsa State
Governor, Seriake Dickson and his wife, Mrs Rachael Dickson dedicated their quadruplets (four children) at the King of Glory Chapel in Bayelsa Government House with family and friends in attendance.
