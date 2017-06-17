Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Kenyan boy who died in locked car as mother enjoyed with lover gets buried

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An eight-year-old Kenyan boy, Enos Barasa, lost his life on Sunday, June 11, after his mother, 37 year old Christine Nasimiyu, left him in a locked car to go have sex in a hotel with 60 year old lover. The boy was buried today amidst tears in a funeral that saw his older siblings in attendance. […]

The post Photos: Kenyan boy who died in locked car as mother enjoyed with lover gets buried appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.