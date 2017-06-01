Photos: Kenya’s DJ Tumz excites revelers at “Rock and Rolex” night

By Our Reporter

Rock music and rolex may seem like an odd pairing, but not for scores of revelers who turned up for the “Rock and Rolex” experience at Legends bar on Wednesday evening.

Kenya’s DJ Tumz, who is also known as “The Rock Doktor,” excited revelers with rock vibes as he took over the decks playing the classics and newskool.

The chilly evening was further warmed up with rolex, nyama choma and discounted Castle Lite. A Castle Lite cold express truck was set up at the venue to ensure a plentiful supply on the evening.

Kampala’s rock music lovers started trickling in as early as 6pm for the “Rock and Rolex” themed-night and the party went on till late.

Here are some photos from the evening.

