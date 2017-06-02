Photos: Kevin Hart Visits Ben Murray-Bruce At His Studios in Los Angeles, US

Popular Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart visited Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce at his studios, Dream Magic Studios in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA).

The duo posed for pictures which Bruce posted on facebook and wrote: “With Kevin Hart at my studios, Dream Magic Studios, in Los Angeles today”.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

