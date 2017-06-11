PHOTOS: Most wanted kidnap kingpin: His mansions, weapons, gang members

The Police said with the multibillion naira he had earned from kidnapping, Evans was able to acquire two Mansions in Magodo GRA Phase 2 worth about three hundred million naira. The kidnap kingpin, the Police said also has two houses in the highbrow area of Accra City in Ghana among many other properties such as exotic cars, expensive watches, jewelries e.t.

