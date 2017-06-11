Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Mr Eazi And Lover, Billionaire Businessman, Otedola’s Daughters At Folarin Alakija’s Lavish Wedding

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Singer, Mr. Eazi who some months ago hinted his relationship with Nigerian billionaire businessman’s daughter, Temi Otedola has made a bold step of showing her off once again. This time, the couple were spotted at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England where Nigerian’s wealthiest business woman, Folarin Alakija’s son, Folarin wed his woman, Naza.…

The post Photos: Mr Eazi And Lover, Billionaire Businessman, Otedola’s Daughters At Folarin Alakija’s Lavish Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

