Photos: Mr Eazi And Lover, Billionaire Businessman, Otedola’s Daughters At Folarin Alakija’s Lavish Wedding

Singer, Mr. Eazi who some months ago hinted his relationship with Nigerian billionaire businessman’s daughter, Temi Otedola has made a bold step of showing her off once again. This time, the couple were spotted at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England where Nigerian’s wealthiest business woman, Folarin Alakija’s son, Folarin wed his woman, Naza.…

The post Photos: Mr Eazi And Lover, Billionaire Businessman, Otedola’s Daughters At Folarin Alakija’s Lavish Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

