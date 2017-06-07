Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Nigerian Governor Throws Lavish Party To Celebrate Real Madrid’s UCL Win

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Photos, Sports

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike along with his wife, Eberechi Suzzette could not hold their joy in as they threw a lavish party to celebrate Real Madrid FC’s UEFA Champion’s League win. Recall that Real Madrid successfully defeated Juventus FC in the match which ended 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his 600th goal.…

