Photos: Nigerian Governor Throws Lavish Party To Celebrate Real Madrid’s UCL Win

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike along with his wife, Eberechi Suzzette could not hold their joy in as they threw a lavish party to celebrate Real Madrid FC’s UEFA Champion’s League win. Recall that Real Madrid successfully defeated Juventus FC in the match which ended 4-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his 600th goal.…

The post Photos: Nigerian Governor Throws Lavish Party To Celebrate Real Madrid’s UCL Win appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

