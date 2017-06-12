Pages Navigation Menu

Photos Of Notorious Kidnapper, Evans’ Wife And Children Surface Online

Photos of Notorious Kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans’ wife and children cooling off in his luxurious mansion have surfaced online.

Reports have it that despite being married to the billionaire for some years now, Mrs Evans “does not know her husband’s source of income and she is not aware that he is a kidnapper”

