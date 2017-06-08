Photos: Osinbajo inaugurates FG’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East in Maidiguri

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today in Maiduguri unveiled a new and more effective distribution plan for delivering relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East which departs from the undignified practice of forcing people to queue up for food.

