Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Osinbajo Meet ‘Igbo’ Governors, Leaders over Quit Notice

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osinbajo Discuss Quit Notice With ‘Igbo’ Governors. Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, today, met with various Igbo leaders at Abuja following the recent threat by Northern Youth Group, Arewa Consultative Forum asking Igbos to vacate the north. The President has started making wide consultations with the leaders from both South East (Igbo) and North, following …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post PHOTOS: Osinbajo Meet ‘Igbo’ Governors, Leaders over Quit Notice appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.