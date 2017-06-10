Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Referendum to recall Dino Malaye kicks off in Kogi West

The process to recall the senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State, Senator Dino Malaye, kicked off in full Saturday in all the seven local government areas of the district with hundreds of constituents queuing to sign the referendum on his recall from the Nigerian Senate

