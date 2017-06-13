Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: See All The Glam From The Red Carpet Of The Isoken Movie Premiere

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News, Nollywood | 0 comments

It was a star-studded occassion at the premiere of the highly anticipated romantic comedy “Isoken” which held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

The premiere was attended by the likes of Rita Dominic, Stephanie Coker, Ini Dima-Okojie, Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Bolanle Olukanni, Damilola Attoh, Tope Tedela among others.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Isoken features stars like Patrick Doyle, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Ayoola, Bolanle Olukanni, Marc Rhys, Abimbola Craig, Damilola Attoh, Tina Mba and will open in cinemas on June 16, 2017.

See pictures from the premiere below.

Isoken
Denola Grey

Isoken

Isoken
Abimbola Craig
Isoken
Ini Dima-Okojie
Isoken
Uti Nwachukwu
Isoken
Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
Tope Tedela
Isoken
Mimi Onalaja
Isoken
Titilope Sonuga
Isoken
Etim Effiong
Isoken
Etim Effiong and Yvonne Ekwere
Isoken
Timini Egbuson

Isoken

Isoken
Bolanle Olukanni and Mo’Cheddah

Isoken

Isoken
Mo’Cheddah

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
Laylah Oniwo

Isoken

Isoken
Dakore Akande and Funke Akindele
Isoken
Dakore Akande

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
Tallulah Doherty

Isoken

Isoken
Tosin Odunfa

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
AY Makun
Isoken
Rita Dominic

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
Beverly Naya
Isoken
Stephanie Coker

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken

Isoken
Deyemi Okanlawon

 

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

The post PHOTOS: See All The Glam From The Red Carpet Of The Isoken Movie Premiere appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.