Photos: See Governor Fayose Buying Petrol From Black Market In Ado Ekiti

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

As the fuel crisis (which has now been suspended) in Ekiti continued to thrive, the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose was seen on the streets of Ekiti buying petrol from Okada riders (black marketers).

The governor’s aide, Lere Olayinka said Fayose the move was ‘to alleviate the sufferings of the people’.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose and oil marketers ended their three week face-off in a

