Photos: Signatures For Recall Of Senator Dino Melaye Begins in Kogi

Constituents of Kogi West Senatorial district have commenced with signatures the process for recall of their seantor, Dino Melaye

This comes barely a week after constituents representing Yagba West, Yagba East, Mopamuro, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Koton-Karfe and Lokoja local government areas protested at INEC office in Lokoja demanding Melaye’ recall.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

