Photos: Singer Lady Titie weds lover

Nigeria Today

The NBS TV presenter walked down the aisle with her new lover Deo Serunjoji in a ceremony held over the weekend. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here. The wedding …

Katongole's ex, Titie Tabel weds new lover Uganda Online



all 2 news articles »