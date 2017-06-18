Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: South East rulers, Osinbajo during consultative meeting

Traditional Rulers from the South East during the consultative meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
The meeting was aimed at promoting peace, as well as protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (4th r) Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick (4th l) Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (3rd ) with other Traditional Rulers from South East during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo  receiving a pepper from the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with Traditional Rulers from the South East during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday (18/6/17) With the is the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (2nd R)
PIC 25 Traditional Rulers from the South East arriving for a Consultative Meeting with the Acting President Yemi
Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.

