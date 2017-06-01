Photos: Students Excited As They Struggle Hug Osinbajo in Calabar

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited Calabar, Cross River state to meet with the Governor Ben. Ayade.

He was received with cheers from students and other residents who met with him at the Magaret Ekpo International Airport.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

