Photos: SUG president Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, appoints 216 aides – 110 Special, 116 Personal Assistants

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a move that has dazzled and shocked many Nigerians, Abdullahi Yahaya, who recently was sworn in as the SUG president Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State has appointed over two hundred students to serve him. A detailed press statement made public yesterday but took effect May 1st, 2017 from Mr Abdullahi Yahaya reads:  *OFFICE […]

