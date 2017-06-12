Photos: Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee celebrates birthday in Kampala

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee is a year older.

The “Cash Madame” hitmaker celebrated her big day with fans in Kampala on Saturday. She held a lavish birthday party at Club Play.

The party attracted several local celebrities including rapper Navio and Fashionista Abryanz among others who partied with the Tanzanian star till late.

Born on 7th June 1988, Mdee was celebrating her 29th birthday.

Here are some photos from the celebrations:

Staff Writer

The post Photos: Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee celebrates birthday in Kampala appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

