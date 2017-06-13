Photos: Unclad Protest Holds In Abuja As Indigenes March Against Marginalization

Indegenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today trooped out to protest against the government. The indigenes who were seen carrying placards threatened to issue quit notice to residents of the area as they were being marginalized. Some of the protesters also came out naked to register their dissatisfaction. See photos below:

The post Photos: Unclad Protest Holds In Abuja As Indigenes March Against Marginalization appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

