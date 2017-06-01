Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: World’s first operational police robot

After bringing in Lamborghinis and Ferraris to patrol roads, Dubai police have enrolled a robotic officer, the first in a unit that aims to make up a quarter of the force by 2030

The world’s first operational police robot stands at attention as they prepare a military cannon to fire to mark sunset and the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan, in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE
The world’s first operational police robot stands at attention as they prepare a military cannon to fire to mark sunset and the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan, in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE
The world’s first operational police robot stands to attention near the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017, as a military cannon is prepared to be fired at sunset marking the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan.
After bringing in Lamborghinis and Ferraris to patrol roads, Dubai police have enrolled a robotic officer, the first in a unit that aims to make up a quarter of the force by 2030. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE
The world’s first operational police robot stands at attention as they prepare a military cannon to fire to mark sunset and the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan, in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE
People take a picture with the world’s first operational police robot after firing a military cannon which marks sunset and the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan, in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

