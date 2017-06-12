Photos: Zanie Brown shoots new video in South Africa

By Genius Musa

Arguably 2017 is Zanie Brown’s year, having released two songs this year Omutaputa and Muyaye that are already mega hits, the beautiful songstress has crossed borders on her latest project.

We have reliably learnt that Zanie is in South Africa shooting a video of her upcoming song You and I, according to the information we have, the singer has put on set Ocean Media one of the biggest video directors in South Africa.

After seeing behind the scene photos, the video looks like a project worth the wait, especially after her breath taking Muyaye video which was highly anticipated and didn’t disappoint

kudos to her management which is believed to be hard working and behind her ongoing projects. Here are some of the photos from the shoot

The post Photos: Zanie Brown shoots new video in South Africa appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

