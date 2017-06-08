PHRC tasks host communities on dialogue

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, PHRC, Mr Shehu Malami, has enjoined host communities of the company to always explore peaceful negotiation in resolving differences with the firm.

Speaking, yesterday, at the refinery complex during the graduation of 55 beneficiaries of its Youths Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme, YESAP, Mr Malami said that host communities of national assets should ensure they protect such assets from attacks.

“Host communities should ensure that oil and gas installations in their locality are protected to guarantee safety of their environment,” he said.

He assured that PHRC will continue to discharge its corporate social responsibility to Eleme and Okrika that are its host communities.

He said that the graduates were the second batch of trainees in the YESAP programme sponsored by the refinery company to empower youths of the host communities.

Adding that they were trained in welding and fabrication, catering, fashion , designing and hair dressing , information and communications technology and interlocking , masonry, block moulding , carpentry and government certified centres.

Appealing to the graduates to put to good use the skills acquired during the six months training period, Malami said within the period of the training programme, the participants were paid monthly stipends for transportation and feeding.

“I hope that you will join the league of successful graduates of the first edition who are making impact in their chosen vocations,” he said.

The graduates were handed starter packs to enable them take off on their own. They got welding machines, deep freezers, gas cookers, industrial sewing machines, laptops.

Some of the graduates who spoke to Vanguard expressed gratitude to PHRC for the training, promising to put knowledge gained to good use.

The post PHRC tasks host communities on dialogue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

