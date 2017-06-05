Phyno discusses Pia Mia Controversy in New Interview | BN TV

Indigenous rapper, Phyno was in the news just last week as american singer, Pia Mia was accused of jacking his song, “I’m A Fan” on which he featured Mr Eazi & Decarlo. In a recent chat with Olisa Adibua & Maria Okanrede of Beat 99.9FM, the rapper stated that he did not steal the song from anyone as […]

The post Phyno discusses Pia Mia Controversy in New Interview | BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

