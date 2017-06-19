Pages Navigation Menu

Physically challenged to benefit from NHP – Fashola

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has promised the physically challenged Nigerians that the National Housing Programme, NHP is all inclusive and will benefit them irrespective of their status and class. The Minister disclosed this at the Town Hall meeting organised to mark the Second Year Anniversary of President Buhari’s Administration, […]

