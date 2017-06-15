PIB: Kano, Kaduna, Lagos listed as host communities – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
PIB: Kano, Kaduna, Lagos listed as host communities
Daily Trust
The new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the House of Representatives has expanded the concept of host communities to include some non-oil states. The Bill, read for the second time yesterday, provides that state where there is a refinery …
PIB Scales Second Reading in House
Reps Set Up Adhoc C'ttee On PIB
PIB: Bill to promote host community participation in oil process passes second reading
