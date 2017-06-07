Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PIC: Kwesta’s SAMA wins bring his family together – Channel 24

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Channel 24

PIC: Kwesta's SAMA wins bring his family together
Channel 24
Cape Town – South African rapper Kwesta's award-winning ways have brought his parents closer than he has seen them in 18 years. ICYMI: Kwesta won six Sama awards a few weeks ago at a lavish ceremony in Sun City. The star kept his winning streak …
Kwesta's SAMA winner brings parents together after divorceJohannesburg Sunday World
SEE: Kwesta like you have never seen him beforeDRUM Magazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.