PIC: Kwesta’s SAMA wins bring his family together – Channel 24
|
Channel 24
|
PIC: Kwesta's SAMA wins bring his family together
Channel 24
Cape Town – South African rapper Kwesta's award-winning ways have brought his parents closer than he has seen them in 18 years. ICYMI: Kwesta won six Sama awards a few weeks ago at a lavish ceremony in Sun City. The star kept his winning streak …
Kwesta's SAMA winner brings parents together after divorce
SEE: Kwesta like you have never seen him before
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!