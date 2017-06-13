PICTORIAL: Newly-accredited envoys present credentials to President Museveni

PICTORIAL: Five newly-accredited envoys to Uganda presented credentials to President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday at State House, Entebbe. This after related welcome ceremonies.

Sara Hradecky, the new High Commissioner of Canada. “We urge Canada to join us in our efforts to support refugees,” said Museveni.

Maria Erla Marelsdottir of Iceland. “Uganda hopes to tap into Iceland’s geo-thermal technology and fishing skills to our betterment,” said Museveni

Tolesa Shangi Moti of Ethiopia. “We have an excellent relationship with Ethiopia and look forward to cementing it further,” said Museveni.

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Bin Fahd Alkahtani. “We shall work with Saudi Arabia to fight terrorism,” said Museveni. Grace Aaron Mgovano, Tanzania’s new High Commissioner. “I commend John Pombe Magufuli’s proactive approach to development,” said Museveni.

