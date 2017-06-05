Picture Of South African Man In Canada, Mowing His Lawn With Tornado Looming, Goes Viral

It was a Friday evening in Three Hills, Alberta, when Cecilia Wessels’ nine-year-old daughter woke her up from a nap, saying there was something like a tornado in the sky and her father wouldn’t come inside.

Checking up on the situation, there was indeed a tornado in the sky and Cecilia’s husband, Theunis, was indeed refusing to come inside. He was busy mowing the lawn, a task that had long been on his to-do list.

Cecilia then snapped the candid moment of her husband not letting anything get in the way of completing his tasks, and shared the image on Facebook.

How could something like this not take off? Check it:

If you thought the name sounds a little familiar, you were right. The family are from South Africa.

No surprise there, huh? Cecilia told CBC on Saturday that:

I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’ Our whole street, everyone was on their back patios taking pictures.

Theunis, on the other hand, said he was “keeping watch of his surroundings and saw the twister form as the swirling connected from the sky and the ground to form the funnel”.

Both explained that tornadoes are not common in South Africa. Theunis did say he had watched a TV program about storm chasers, so he’s familiar with them.

Good one.

Theunis also explained that the tornado had luckily moved away to the east, and although it “looks much closer if you look in the photo, it was really far away”.

He also ensured everyone he had the situation under control:

“I was keeping an eye on it.”

Here’s another look at the above-mentioned situation:

The BBC, the Independent, the Washington Post, TIME, – everyone’s talking about it.

Typical bloody Saffa, right?

