Pictures: Bola Tinubu At Naming Ceremony of His Son’s New Born Baby Girl in London

One of the sons of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu and his wife Layal Holm had the naming ceremony of their new baby girl in New Cavendish, London, United Kingdom.

The baby was christened and named as Amira Titilayo Noella Rose Simisola Ashabi Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu was also excited as he posed with his grand child.

