Piers Morgan Had A Naked Twitter Battle With Amber Rose

I really despise the fact that anyone gives Piers Morgan the attention he so desperately seeks, especially when he comments on many female celebs’ personal choices to share a semi-nude pic of themselves.

Morgan hit Twitter again this weekend, asking if a picture Amber Rose shared to social media was something suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst fought for.

You should all know Amber Rose by now, the American model and actress who owns the Amber Rose Slutwalk which, as HuffPostSA explains, is meant to empower women.

One of these is “ensuring women’s bodies and sexual freedom is no longer policed through challenging derogatory labels, sexual violence, victim blaming and gender inequality”, which is exactly what Morgan did:

If you didn’t see Amber’s pic, it’s honestly not that bad – here’s the link. Morgan then went along and, for some reason, posted the picture he posed in for Burger King a few years back:

Amber, of course, had her game on:

It was then followed by a slew of tweets defending both celebs and their views, attempted to define feminism and throwing around words like ‘kween’ and ‘fleek’ – all the while commenting on how much hair should be found on a punani.

Each to their own, I say.

[source: huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

