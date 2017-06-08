Pilgrims in Sokoto State charged N1.52 million to Hajj

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) has announced a flat rate of N1.52 million as the fare for the 2017 Hajj. The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, made this known on Thursday at a meeting with the 23 Local Government Hajj Registration Officers and their assistants. He said that the fare was …

The post Pilgrims in Sokoto State charged N1.52 million to Hajj appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

