Plans to reconcile land evaluation system with economic realities

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr.Babatunde Fashola , inaugurated the reconstituted Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, ESVARBON with a charge to reconcile the disparity between the country’s land evaluation system and the current economic realities. In his remarks before the brief ceremony at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, Fashola also urged […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

