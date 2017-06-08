Plateau government to secure N2bn matching fund to boost businesses – Official

The Plateau State Government on Thursday said it was working closely with the Bank of Industry to secure a matching fund of N2 billion to enable its citizenry have access to low-interest funds to boost their businesses. This was disclosed by Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature, while flagging off Youth Entrepreneurship Development […]

