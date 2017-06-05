Plateau govt. begins distribution of fertiliser to farmers

The Plateau Government has began the distribution of fertiliser at a subsidised rate of N5, 500 per bag to farmers in the state. Nigeria pilot reports that the state government in April commenced the sale of over 20,000 tonnes of assorted fertiliser to the farmers for this year’s farming season. A NAN Correspondent, […]

